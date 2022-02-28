GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Announces Earnings Results

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. GoodRx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.40. 3,882,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,063. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GoodRx by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

