Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

WHD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.66. 495,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $51.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cactus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

