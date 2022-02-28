Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $505.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to report sales of $505.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.47 million to $511.56 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 252,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 1,882,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

