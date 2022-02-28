Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $505.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to report sales of $505.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.47 million to $511.56 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 1,882,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
