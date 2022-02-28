Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 357,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $515.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.03. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $26.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

