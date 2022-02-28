Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0802 on Top Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00034974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00106477 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

