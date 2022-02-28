Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

NYSE DAR traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.48. 2,248,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,190. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

