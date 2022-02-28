Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Cap of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00262456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

