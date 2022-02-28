Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 231,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.1% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,048,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

