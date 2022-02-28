Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $88.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $88.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year sales of $350.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $368.73 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $370.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up 0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 57.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

