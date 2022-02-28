-$0.65 EPS Expected for Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vigil Neuroscience.

VIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

VIGL traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,277. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

