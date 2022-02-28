$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will report sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 1,353,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $383.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.