$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will report sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.
VBIV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 1,353,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $383.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
