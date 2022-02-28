Brokerages Set Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $4.87. 2,222,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,801. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Conduent’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Conduent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

