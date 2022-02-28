Golden Goose (GOLD) One Day Volume Hits $34,423.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $142,944.04 and $34,423.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.68 or 0.06752848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,410.26 or 0.99855302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.