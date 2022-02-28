HOPR (HOPR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. HOPR has a market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.68 or 0.06752848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,410.26 or 0.99855302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

