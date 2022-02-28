Kava (KAVA) Price Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $534.96 million and approximately $79.29 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00007962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00201568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00350444 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00059780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 154,538,302 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

