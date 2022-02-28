Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. 5,466,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

