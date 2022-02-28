Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $7.46

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 8,085,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a PEG ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

