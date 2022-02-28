APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. 12,931,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,915,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of APA by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

