Analysts Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Price Target at $215.22

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.22.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

AYI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.37. 206,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,693. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.05. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $119.67 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

