DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $678,300.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $982,393.12 and approximately $678,300.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.19 or 0.99857625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00075128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00263980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00024653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

