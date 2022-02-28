CryptoFlow Market Cap Hits $560,169.96 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $560,169.96 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.47 or 0.06765253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,366.17 or 0.99740272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002865 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

