SakeToken (SAKE) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, SakeToken has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $20,112.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00035086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00106681 BTC.

About SakeToken

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

