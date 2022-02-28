VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $153.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.17. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

