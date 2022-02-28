Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holley.

Get Holley alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 307,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Holley by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.