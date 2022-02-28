Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will post sales of $118.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $116.10 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $90.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $488.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 733,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 347,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 89,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.