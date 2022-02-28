The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 193,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.75 million, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 2.57. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

