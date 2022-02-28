First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

