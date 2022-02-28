Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €161.45 ($181.14).
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($190.73) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($218.78) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($190.73) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($166.83) target price on Sixt in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of ETR SIX2 traded up €8.40 ($9.42) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €144.50 ($162.12). The company had a trading volume of 37,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a twelve month low of €93.35 ($104.73) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($191.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
See Also
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.