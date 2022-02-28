Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $60.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.36 million and the highest is $60.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UPH. Benchmark reduced their price target on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of UpHealth by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 630,207 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of UpHealth by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 367,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31. UpHealth has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.