Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $60.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.36 million and the highest is $60.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.
Several brokerages recently commented on UPH. Benchmark reduced their price target on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.
Shares of NYSE:UPH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 367,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31. UpHealth has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.
UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
