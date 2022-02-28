Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SES shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$6.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

