Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.94

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 537529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

TREB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,244,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244,233 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

