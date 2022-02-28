LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $40.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $369,743. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 296,453 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LC traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

