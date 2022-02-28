ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 288,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON24 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ON24 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

