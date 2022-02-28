Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 214,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $287.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

