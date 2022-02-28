Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 214,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $287.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $20.04.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.