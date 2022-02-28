$12.99 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.74 million and the highest is $26.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $13.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $27.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.15 million, with estimates ranging from $54.07 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyzon Motors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of HYZN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 1,776,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,465. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.