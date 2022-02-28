$12.99 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.74 million and the highest is $26.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $13.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $27.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.15 million, with estimates ranging from $54.07 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyzon Motors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of HYZN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 1,776,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,465. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

