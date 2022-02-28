SAFE2 (SAFE2) Tops One Day Volume of $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.24 or 0.06711819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.29 or 1.00287288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002854 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFE2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SAFE2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.