Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Intuit has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $12.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $474.37. 2,524,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,797. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $560.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

