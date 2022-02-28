Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.11. 7,336,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,176. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $726.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

