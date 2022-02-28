Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.55

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 4735551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

