Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.55

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 4735551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

