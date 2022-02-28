First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $28.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $28.50 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $28.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.80 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $276.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

