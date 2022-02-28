Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Joseph Terracciano Sells 684 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $19,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,368. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

