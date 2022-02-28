Insider Buying: Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Acquires 26,143 Shares of Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 26,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Karen Singer purchased 12,598 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $23,306.30.

On Monday, January 31st, Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30.

Shares of EVOL remained flat at $$1.90 on Monday. 17,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,737. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

