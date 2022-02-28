Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. 77,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,819. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

