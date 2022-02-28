Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.13.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.85. 786,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.70. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.