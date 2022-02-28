Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PAZRF stock remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $3.87.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.