Star Bulk Carriers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 82,152 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,210% compared to the average volume of 6,273 call options.

SBLK traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,582. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 414,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 180,623 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,910,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 201,878 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

