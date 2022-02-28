Tsakos Energy Navigation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,804 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,332% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

TNP traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.