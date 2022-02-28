Tsakos Energy Navigation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,804 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,332% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TNP traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.15.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.