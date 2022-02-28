Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells 3,857 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $171,752.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $123,381.70.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $137,826.36.

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,253. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.