Michelle Zatlyn Sells 5,555 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $558,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $3,187,347.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $3,191,680.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70.

On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $4,380,228.60.

Shares of NET traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,020,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,033. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

