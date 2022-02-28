Charles J. Meyers Sells 2,879 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.51, for a total value of $2,019,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EQIX stock traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $709.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,595. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $743.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $788.96.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.